Local Copper Country Resident on a Mission to Study Aerospace and Hyper-sonic Propulsion at Georgia Tech

The united state air force academy recently announced that a Upper Peninsula resident has graduated in the top of his class, and will earn the rank of second lieutenant in the US Air Force. Dante Lorenzetti Cyrus graduated from Houghton High School, before attending Michigan Tech; where he studied Mechanical Engineering. In 2019 he joined the officer training program at the air force academy, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering.

“And it was through the research I did at USAFA,with our combustion shock tubes, that got me into the idea and future of aviation. Which is hyper-sonic. So hyper-sonics, looks at mach 5 and above. So if you’ve seen Top Gun; Maverick, when he’s pushing Mach 10, he’s well into the frame of hyper-sonic aerodynamics. Which is not only where, from a Department of Defense standpoint, we are leading. But also in regard to the future of aviation in general.” – Dante Cyrus, USAF 2nd Lieutenant

His next assignment will have him attend Georgia Tech, before joining the NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program to become a fighter pilot. Cyrus said that finding his passion and pushing through life’s obstacles, with the support of friends and family, made him the student and future pilot he is today. He additionally shared words of encouragement to current Houghton High School Students, saying that while things in life may get you down, there will always be people around to help you get back up.

**************************************************************************************

Full Press Release from the Lorenzetti-Cyrus Family:

The Superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy announced that Dante Lorenzetti Cyrus of the Class of 2023 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado. His next assignment sends him to Georgia Tech to pursue his Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Hypersonic Propulsion. Once completed, Dante will be headed to Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) to become an Air Force pilot. Next time our community sees a fighter jet buzzing the canal, it will most likely be one of our own!

After graduating from Houghton High School in 2018, Dante studied mechanical engineering at Michigan Technological University, where he participated in the Air Force ROTC Detachment 400 program and ran for the varsity men’s track team. With his sights set on being a fighter pilot, Dante went through the very demanding process of applying to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

In 2019, Dante earned a rare opportunity to participate in one of this country’s finest officer training programs at the U.S. Air Force Academy. This appointment is awarded to only about 1,200 of 9,700 applicants.

Dante completed his academy career as a Distinguished Graduate with Scholars, an honor awarded to the top 10% ranked cadets in the class, with an overall order of merit of seventh of 921. During his four years, Dante was a member of the USAF Academy Martinson Honors Program, membership in which is based on a strict GPA (3.5 or above) and leadership aptitude. He was also recognized as being one of 13 graduates who achieved all three academic, military and athletic distinguished requirements.

Dante is a Soaring Instructor Pilot and competed on the USAFA 94th Advanced Soaring Glider Aerobatic Team. Traveling nationwide to competitions, he became the 2022 International Aerobatic Club (IAC) National Aerobatic Champion for the Intermediate Glider Category.

Dante is the son of Michael and Danielle (Lorenzetti ‘93) Cyrus and brother to Jillian, who currently attends Michigan Tech. He is also the proud grandson of Dan and Joan Lorenzetti who have made great contributions to the University, most recently the bronze husky statue on campus.