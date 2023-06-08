American Queen Voyages Docks Navigator Cruise Ship at the Houghton Pier

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Cruise ships have returned to the great lakes for another fantastic summer on the water. This morning the American Queen Voyages Navigator docked for the first of two visits in Houghton. The boat arrived to the downtown Houghton pier, and was docked around 8 am this morning. The ship’s occupants quickly shuffled off of the boat, as the visitors travel around the copper country explore the region’s sites. American queen voyages plans to make another stop in Houghton in just a couple of weeks. The cruise liner company has a number of planned stops around Michigan lakefront towns and cities throughout the summer.

