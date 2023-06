DONATIONS TO COMBAT BLOOD SHORTAGE

THE U.P. REGIONAL BLOOD CENTER IS EXPERIENCING A CRITICAL NEED FOR O–NEGATIVE, A–NEGATIVE AND B–NEGATIVE BLOOD TYPES.

THE BLOOD CENTER HAS COLLECTION SITES IN ESCANABA, HANCOCK, AND MARQUETTE AND IS THE PRIMARY SUPPLIER FOR BLOOD IN THE 13 UPPER PENINSULA HOSPITALS.

ALL DONATIONS HELP PEOPLE IN CRITICAL NEED IN THE UPPER PENINSULA, AND EACH DONATION CAN SAVE UP TO THREE LIVES.

START THIS SUMMER OFF BY MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN THE COMMUNITY AND REGION BY DONATING BLOOD.

TO SCHEDULE THE APPOINTMENT CALL 906–449–1450 OR VISIT WWW.U.P. HEALTH SYSTEM.COM/ REGIONAL- BLOOD -CENTER.