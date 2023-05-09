Check In for the Porcupine Mountains State Park Moves to Temporary Location Next Week

Travelers to the porkies will need to check in at a temporary visitor’s center this summer, due to a road project near the park headquarters. Starting next Monday, until August 15th, the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park will temporarily relocate the visitor’s center. The Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex, located at 36672 on M-107, will have a temporary visitors center set up. While road reconstruction takes place at the park’s visitor’s center and headquarters area. During this time all Back-country, Yurt, Tiny house, rustic cabin, group and outpost guests will need to check in at the temporary visitors center located at the Ski Chalet. Modern and rustic campground guests will still check in at the campground. Later in the year, reconstruction will take place at the Summit Peak parking lot for expansion. That project will close the Summit Peak parking lot from August 15th, until October 15th. The Lily Pond parking lot will remain open. Continue Reading