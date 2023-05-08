Nante Niemi Found Safe in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

UPDATE: May 8th, 2023 3:26 pm.

Nante Niemi has been found safe in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. According to a facebook post from the Hurley School District, a photo posted to the page, shows Niemi sitting atop the shoulders of a search and rescue responder. He had been missing since Saturday afternoon while camping with his family.

More than 150 personnel, from 26 separate agencies were involved in the search efforts for the 8 year old boy. Teams traveled over rough terrain, full of dense forest, standing water, and patches of snow.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Rangers train for such scenarios throughout the year. However tough terrain can make it difficult for teams. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park emphasizes enjoying the outdoors, and recreating safely and responsibly.

We hope to update you with more details on Niemi’s safe return to his family, when more information is released to the public by the Michigan State Police.

More than 150 search and rescue personnel are on the ground and in the air searching for a missing boy in the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness state park. Teams consist of 26 separate agencies, including K-9 units, and a helicopter in the sky. First responders are combining through an approximate 40 square mile area around the Presque Isle area of the park. Search and rescue teams are in search of 8 year old, Nante Niemi.

He is approximately four foot 2 inches, weighing 70 to 80 pounds. He was last seen Saturday afternoon, around 1 pm, collecting firewood for the family’s campsite. Niemi is wearing a white sweatshirt, grey sweat pants, and black boots. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Conditions limiting search teams include remote, hilly terrain full of dense pine forest, and standing water in many areas. Several seasonal roads are still impassible in the park this time of the year.

MSP thanks residents for their offer to assist, but ask that the public refrain from entering the park, so as to not interfere with search teams.