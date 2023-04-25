Calumet is Preparing for Redevelopment at the 5th Street Fire Location

Two years ago a fire destroyed a set of buildings in the 100 block of 5th street in calumet. It was quickly discovered that there was little insurance coverage for what was lost, and the Village of Calumet worked with state legislators to find funding for clean up. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) have finished the vast majority of clean up in the location, with little cost to the village. And recently Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) worked with the village and the county land bank to acquire property from the former owners. Now Calumet is ready to move forward in the redevelopment design process. And will look to work with a design specialist on developing concept drawings for the location.

“But again, give us, the community, of what it could look like. And the future developer, to inform them, of what it could look like. And again this is a historic district. It comes with historic district conditional guidelines. And we all want it to fit.. ” – Jeff Ratcliffe, Executive Director, Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance

The village has gathered public input using surveys, and sessions such as last night, over the past two years. The top desires at the location are for some sort of mixed use, and commercial space; while housing was also mentioned as a desire. Calumet will use approximately 250,000 dollars from a MI Enhancement grant to redevelop the site and to attract developers. Another desire and requirement of development for the 100 block is the historic district guidelines that govern areas within the Keweenaw National Historic District. Please contact the Village of Calumet with further input on redevelopment in the 100 block of 5th street in Calumet.