L’Anse Semi Truck Crash Driver Bonded to Circuit Court in Baraga County

DuWaune Johnson’s case will move to the Baraga County Circuit Court. Yesterday, Johnson was held in court for a preliminarily hearing. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph O’Leary presented evidence and witness testimony supporting the county’s three charges against Johnson. Johnson is represented by Defense Attorney, Keith DeForge.

Duwaune Johnson was involved in a semi truck accident in October 2022, in L’Anse. Johnson lost control of the semi truck, crashing into the L’Anse Holiday Gas Station on US-41. An open bottle of alcohol was later found in the driver’s cab by investigators. One man was killed in the accident, while a female gas station attendant was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Johnson is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, one count of O-W-I causing a serious injury, and one count of having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. Johnson’s circuit court date has yet to be scheduled. We hope to continue following this story as it develops.