Houghton County Declares a Local State of Emergency

Houghton County has declared a local state of emergency due to flood water damage in the area between Dollar Bay and lake Linden. High temperatures have rapidly melted away snow in the higher elevations of Houghton County. And old railroad grades, that acted as dams in some areas, have eroded and burst open in some areas. As a result the snow melt waters have overflowed storm sewers and water systems. Depositing silt on the road, in drainage systems, and washing out small sections of side roads in Lake Linden. A local state of emergency will last for up to seven days, unless renewed. An initial damage estimate has been valued at close to 150,000 dollars. A complete assessment will take place after flood waters have receded.

Find the full press release below.

Houghton County Declares Local State of Emergency

Due to excessive flooding in areas between Lake Linden and Dollar Bay, Houghton County declared a local state of emergency on Thursday, April 13.

Starting on Tuesday, April 11 Houghton County sustained widespread damage to property caused by rapid melt of the snow pack in the areas between Lake Linden and Dollar Bay. This happened because of suddenly unseasonably high temperatures reaching as high as 70 degrees for multiple days in a row.

As a result of the rapid snow melt there are fast moving melt waters. There has been bursting of abandoned railroad grades that were acting as earthen dams and significant erosion. Those waters have overwhelmed storm sewer and storm water systems causing road washouts and closures due to debris deposited on the roadways (in excess of 12” of silt in some locations). Local crews continue to remove debris and redirect water.

The emergency declaration is effective for seven days unless it is renewed. The local declaration is the first step in the process of requesting state assistance. Many responders from fire departments, medical first responders, law enforcement, and State agencies, in addition to local and county public works agencies continue to work tirelessly to try and protect people and property. Local and state officials continue to monitor the situation are receiving regular updates on the conditions on the ground.

A complete damage assessment will not be possible until the water flows recede, though the initial damage inventory has begun and has reached at least $150,000. For further updates, follow the Houghton and Keweenaw Emergency Measures Facebook page.