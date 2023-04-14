Building a Resilient Copper Country Hope Survey Closes Tomorrow

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The group, Building a Resilient Copper Country, will close survey submission for the Hope Survey tomorrow. Building a Resilient Copper Country is attempting to gain a better understanding of the western upper peninsula’s ideas, and experiences with mental health and substance abuse issues. Submitting a survey with the Building a Resilient Copper Country will automatically enter you in for a prize drawing from one of the survey’s supporting organizations. The Hope Survey is organized by the Western Upper Peninsula health Department, Keweenaw Support for healthy Minds, and U.P. Kids.

Find the Hope Survey here.

More Stories

Houghton County Declares a Local State of Emergency

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Western Upper Peninsula Warns of Sewage Contaminated Flood Waters in Western Region

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Western Upper Peninsula Residents are Taking Advantage of the MIHOPE Program

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Research Team Develops a New Type of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Kids Seek Out the Golden Egg at the Quincy Green in Hancock Ahead of Easter Sunday

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

Pioneers Sweep Wolverines, Take Back the Gibson Cup

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Building a Resilient Copper Country Hope Survey Closes Tomorrow

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton County Declares a Local State of Emergency

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Western Upper Peninsula Warns of Sewage Contaminated Flood Waters in Western Region

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Western Upper Peninsula Residents are Taking Advantage of the MIHOPE Program

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan Tech Research Team Develops a New Type of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

4 days ago Thomas Fournier