Building a Resilient Copper Country Hope Survey Closes Tomorrow

The group, Building a Resilient Copper Country, will close survey submission for the Hope Survey tomorrow. Building a Resilient Copper Country is attempting to gain a better understanding of the western upper peninsula’s ideas, and experiences with mental health and substance abuse issues. Submitting a survey with the Building a Resilient Copper Country will automatically enter you in for a prize drawing from one of the survey’s supporting organizations. The Hope Survey is organized by the Western Upper Peninsula health Department, Keweenaw Support for healthy Minds, and U.P. Kids.

Find the Hope Survey here.