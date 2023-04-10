Pioneers Sweep Wolverines, Take Back the Gibson Cup

The Pioneers have taken back the Gibson Cup. In a thrilling two game sweep, Portage Lake defeated the Calumet Wolverines, in a home and home series. Game one at the Calumet Coliseum, ended with the Pioneers beating the Wolverines on their home ice, with a score of 5 to 1. Saturday night, the Gibson Cup series moved to Dee Stadium in Houghton. The well contested game, saw the Wolverines fall just short. With the Pioneers defeating Calumet 3 to 2. The Pioneers players celebrated their victory, by raising the Gibson Trophy high above their heads. Check out some photos from the weekend below.

Continue Reading