Pelkie Man Transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital After a Roll Over Crash in Portage Township

One man was injured in a roll over crash yesterday in Portage Township. At approximately 4:30 am the Houghton County Sheriff responded to a one car crash on Tapiola Road near the Baraga County line. The driver of the vehicle, a 29 year old Pelkie man, was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff department reports that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. And an investigation is ongoing. The Houghton County sheriff was assisted by Otter Lake Fire and First Responders, Bay Ambulance, and Superior Service Towing.

