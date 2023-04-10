Kids Seek Out the Golden Egg at the Quincy Green in Hancock Ahead of Easter Sunday

Quincy Green may have been filled with snow, and mud. But that did not stop hundreds of kids and their families from searching out little plastic eggs filled with all kinds of treats. On Saturday kids, parents and city officials, joined at the Quincy Green in Downtown Hancock for a little Easter egg hunt, ahead of the Easter Holiday. Kids searched every nook and cranny in the park for special golden Easter eggs, which held various grand prizes. Families even got to meet the Easter Bunny, and take some photos with the springtime icon. The Hancock Police Department also got involved; with some officers around to deputize the kids with stickers.Check out some photos below.

