Hancock Invites Residents to Master Plan Sessions This Week

Every five years municipalities in the state of Michigan address their city’s master plan. Which is used to guide council decisions in regard to developments, and finances. This week the City of Hnacock is inviting residents to two master plan engagement sessions, in order to gauge what residents want to see Hancock work toward in the coming years.

“So we’re really lucky in the fact we’re a redevelopment ready community. There are technical assistance funds, and they are helping pay for this process. Which is a large process, and dictates what our goals are to move forward in the next five years. And a group from Progressive Architects and Engineers will facilitate the group sessions. And they will be there to guide us through a couple of different activities. Some idea boards. look at our current master plan. Just have some dialogue, and discussion in a casual environment.” – Mary Babcock, City Manager, Hancock

As a redevelopment ready community, Hancock will look to leverage financial aid, and development assistance with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The first public engagement session will be on Wednesday at the Orpheum Theater from 5 – 7 pm. The second session is hosted at the recently acquired Houghton county arena. That session will also begin at 5 pm.