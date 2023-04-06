Little Brothers Seeks Volunteers Willing to Pick Up and Drop Off Seniors at Easter Sunday Dinner Sites in Five Counties

Bouncing bunnies, little plastic eggs filled with candy, and all of the classic Easter dinner staples. For the upcoming Easter holiday Little Brothers is preparing for their annual Easter meal sit down sites. The organization will have meal sites for seniors in Houghton Baraga, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Marquette counties.

“It’s a matter of celebration around a traditional Easter meal. So we are serving all of the traditional ham, potatoes, and sweet potatoes. We always end the meal with a champagne toast. An non-alcoholic champagne toast. And it’s just all about the celebration.” – Carol Korpela, Executive Director, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

Little brothers is fueled by incredible volunteers during their holiday dinner events throughout the year. New executive Director, Carol Korpela, says they plan to serve over 1,000 meals this Sunday. Which will take a lot of volunteers.

“And so what’s the point in inviting someone to a party, if they don’t have the transportation to get there. And so we really pride ourselves on finding volunteers to drive our seniors to the meal sites. And it’s really just all about the comradely. And so if anyone is interested, and are 60 or older, and are going to be alone on Easter Sunday, and you would like to join us at these beautiful meals. They’re really festive affairs. But you don’t have transportation, just give us a call at (906) 482-6944” – Carol Korpela, Executive Director, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

And while volunteers are working, the most enjoyable aspect of volunteering with little brothers is meeting with the area’s incredible seniors.

“As much as we need volunteers to help serve the meal, and cook the food, and drive elders, it’s about the visiting. And so when families come to volunteer, it’s a family affair. And it’s an opportunity to celebrate, and visit.” – Carol Korpela, Executive Director, Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly

Little brothers easter dinner organizers say that they have a limited number of meal delivery spots still open. And they would like to encourage seniors to visit an in person meal site. Volunteers interested in picking up seniors, delivering meals, or wish to volunteer at an in-person meal site, can find links below. Seniors interested in being picked up for an Easter dinner location can call the LBFE Hancock office at 906 482 6944. Marquette area seniors should call the LBFE Marquette office at 906 273 2575, for meal site details.

LBFE Easter Sunday Dinner Meal Webpage

LBFE Facebook Page

Little Brothers is still accepting food donations for the meal site locations. You can contact Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly to find out how you can help support their Easter Sunday Dinner meal site locations.

LBFE Easter Sunday Dinner meal Sites in the Copper Country:

Hancock, the Church of the Resurrection

Houghton, at St. Ignatuis

Calumet, at the Sacred Heart Church

All delivery sites will start at noon, on Sunday at the following locations: Salvation Army (Grace United Methodist) CLK Schools, Holy Family Catholic Church in Ontonagon, St. Annes Catholic Church in Baraga, and the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly Hancock Office.