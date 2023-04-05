Calumet Wolverines Seek to Defend Title, as the Portage Lake Pioneers Look to Play Spoiler

Editor’s Note: The third if needed game of the Gibson Cup Series referenced as played on Sunday will take place on Wednesday April, 12th. That game is scheduled for 4pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm for the Friday and Saturday games, puck drop will take place at 7:30 pm.

The oldest rivalry in hockey. The third oldest trophy in the sport. And bringing together an entire community. This weekend the Portage Lake Pioneers take on the Calumet wolverines, as they face off for the Gibson Cup. While the pioneers lead the way, hoisting the Gibson cup the most. In recent years they have fallen to their storied rival.

“Yeah, we’ve lost a few years in a row now. So we’re really just hoping to get the cup back down, where it belongs. We have a really strong team this year. Probably the deepest we’ve had in five, six years. So, we’re hoping to get everyone out there and play hard against them.” – Cody Sivonen, Right Wing, Portage Lake Pioneers

Its special for these players, to go up against friends they see around the area. But once on the ice, and the puck drops everything changes.

“Well, I’m actually really good friends with one of the Wolverines. But once we’re on the ice it doesn’t matter. We’re rivals, we’re enemies. So if it comes to it, we’ll hit, we’ll fight. But off ice, everyone’s good friends.” – Cody Sivonen, Right Wing, Portage Lake Pioneers

The Wolverines are just as excited to get out on the ice, and give the game their all.

“I expect everyone to be giving it their all. That’s for sure. This is definitely something that’s been around for a good amount of time now. And we’re just fortunate enough to still be playing and keep the tradition going.” – Sherman Mowery, Center, Calumet Wolverines

Though players from both ends of the rink say the best part of the rivalry series is playing in front of the community.

“We thank all of the fans that come out and support us throughout the entire year. And when this place is hopping, it’s definitely the place to be on a Friday or Saturday night.” – Sherman Mowery, Center, Calumet Wolverines

As the Calumet Wolverines look to take home the trophy for the fourth year in a row. The Pioneers will hope to play spoiler and take back the cup. The Gibson Cup is played across a best of three games series. Friday night’s game starts at 6:30 pm, at the Calumet Coliseum. Saturday will be at Dee Stadium in Houghton. And on Sunday the teams will return to Calumet.

