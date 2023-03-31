White Pine Man Arrested for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl

6 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: UPSET

One man has been arrested on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Yesterday the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team obtained information leading the the arrest of a white pine man. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the man’s home. Where they seized 25 grams of methamphetamine and over 100 suspected fentanyl pills. Detectives determined that the white pine man is a known drug dealer in the area, and was out on a delayed sentence from a previous charge. The suspect has been logged in the Ontonagon County Jail. The name of the suspect has not been released, while UPSET continues its investigation.

