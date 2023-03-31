White Pine Man Arrested for Distribution of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
One man has been arrested on charges related to the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Yesterday the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team obtained information leading the the arrest of a white pine man. Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the man’s home. Where they seized 25 grams of methamphetamine and over 100 suspected fentanyl pills. Detectives determined that the white pine man is a known drug dealer in the area, and was out on a delayed sentence from a previous charge. The suspect has been logged in the Ontonagon County Jail. The name of the suspect has not been released, while UPSET continues its investigation.