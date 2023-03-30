From the Ground Farmers Market Collective Will Soon Accept Vendor Applications for the Upcoming Season

From the ground farmers market collective is gearing up for another farmers market season. Last year the organization began working with local growers, artisan and market organizers to bring more food access programs to the community. They started working with senior project fresh at first, and then quickly increased the number of programs available for customers to use with local food producers.

“And as we got going with that, and realized, the value of that, and how much people appreciate it. We started looking into different food access programs to help provide food to people that are a little less privileged. Or just don’t quite have the money for fancy organic stuff. And that was one thing we as a farm personally, as well as this organization, wanted to try to offer food to people that can’t necessarily afford it. Because often times people think organic food is too expensive or inaccessible.” – Jake Ten Harmsel, Board Chairman, From the Ground Farmers Market Collective

The collective works with farmers and artisans at the Houghton, Hancock and calumet markets throughout the summer. Organizers say that they are working to make implementing the use of food programs easier for vendors. As well as helping farmers market their produce.

“Kind of the assistance in marketing or other issues that farmers come across. We just don’t have the time to figure all of that stuff out. We don’t have those specialized degrees. But we need to market our products. “ – Jake Ten Harmsel, Board Chairman, From the Ground Farmers Market Collective

Between the three market locations, From the Ground has brought in farmers who grow fresh produce. Mushroom growers, bakers, and even artisan craftsmen.

“Was definitely put together to kind of act as a support system for some of our local food producers in the area. And not just farmers, but also artisans, and craft makers. And bakers and cottage food people. Who are making things like jams and jellies. Different cookies, and dry goods and all kinds of that fun stuff. We’re of course focused on food. But we want to offer support to anyone that’s going to be involved in our farmers markets in general.” – Jake Ten Harmsel, Board Chairman, From the Ground Farmers Market Collective

From the ground farmers market collective is now accepting vendor applications for the upcoming season. Vendors interested in learning more about the From the Ground farmers market collective can go online, where you can find the vendor application and more information.