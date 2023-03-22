Copper Country Trout Unlimited Getting Back into the Community and on the Water

The ice hasn’t quite melted yet, but that doesn’t stop anglers from getting out to catch some fish. Over the past two years, the Copper Country Chapter of Trout Unlimited has not been able to provide as much programming and events as they wished. But the group is ready to get back into the community and out on the water. Tomorrow the local Trout Unlimited chapter will host its first benefit concert, to bring the community together and update them on what the group has planned for the year.

“We haven’t had fundraising in a few years. And we have been putting out some of the scholarships and things. So we in need of a new infusion of some funds, so we can keep doing some of the work we do.” – Chris Adams, President, Copper Country Chapter of Trout Unlimited

The benefit concert is the copper country chapter of Trout Unilimited’s biggest fundraiser. And helps to fund various education programs, fishing events, and scholarships, all organized by their local members. The trout unlimited benefit concert will start at 7 pm this Thursday at the Orpheum Theater in Hancock. Tickets for the concert are 15 dollars for adults and 10 for kids.

