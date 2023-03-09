TRIO Pre-College Programs Will Continue Services for Students, and Search for New Host Institution

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Despite Finlandia University’s plans to close, TRIO Pre-college programs intend to continue. While TRIO is saddened by the recent announcement, Finlandia plans to close in May, the program will continue services for students. Program organizers will still work with students to fulfill scheduled trips, study labs, and cultural events throughout the rest of the year. TRIO seniors who had plans to attend Finlandia University in the fall should contact their TRIO representative for assistance in finding a new school. At the same time, TRIO Pre College Programs is seeking a new host institution. Organizers are beginning discussions with local schools to identify a new host. We hope to update you again as TRIO pre College programs continue services for students and search for a new homes.

TRIO Contacts:

Gail HartelTRIO Academic/Career Coach Gail.Hartel@finlandia.edu
(906) 487-7315
Natalie Anderson – TRIO Data Analyst/TRIO Academic Coach & Lead Tutor natalie.anderson@finlandia.edu
(906) 487-7310
Terri Olsen – Director of TRIO Student Support Services
terri.olsen@finlandia.edu
906-487-7296

More Stories

Houghton County Court Affirms Site Plan Approval by Houghton Planning Commission

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia University Sets Up Teach Out Agreements with Five Institutions

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

A Single-Vehicle Crash in Keweenaw County Sends Two People to UPHS – Marquette by Airlift

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Looking Forward Despite Finlandia University’s Plans to Close

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Chicago Area Visitors Face Drug Charges

3 days ago Ben Talarico

101 Quincy Offers Office Space to Finlandia Faculty

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Houghton County Court Affirms Site Plan Approval by Houghton Planning Commission

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia University Sets Up Teach Out Agreements with Five Institutions

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

TRIO Pre-College Programs Will Continue Services for Students, and Search for New Host Institution

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

A Single-Vehicle Crash in Keweenaw County Sends Two People to UPHS – Marquette by Airlift

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Looking Forward Despite Finlandia University’s Plans to Close

2 days ago Thomas Fournier