Finlandia University Sets Up Teach Out Agreements with Five Institutions

Finlandia University has set up teach-out agreements with five institutions. Finlandia students, who plan to transfer their earned credits, can do so with Michigan Tech University, Northern Michigan University, Bay College, Adrian College, and Wartburg College in Iowa. The five institutions will accept students in good academic standing with Finlandia University. And each school plans to charge the transfer students the same tuition rate they would have paid to Finlandia University, though the tuition agreements will not apply to students under the Hancock promise. That scholarship was a unique program between Finlandia and Hancock public schools. Displaced students do also have the option to transfer to any other college, but Finlandia hopes many will take advantage of the teach-out programs.

You can find more information about each Teach Out Agreement here.