A Single-Vehicle Crash in Keweenaw County Sends Two People to UPHS – Marquette by Airlift

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

THOMAS FOURNIER, ABC 10 & CW 5 – Two people were airlifted to UPHS–Marquette after a single-car crash required extraction efforts. Last night, Keweenaw County Sheriff Deputies came across a single-vehicle crash on m-26 near Cat Harbor in Eagle Harbor Township. A vehicle driven by 21-year-old Jack Kilpela of Hancock was traveling westbound on M-26 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Both the Driver, Kilpela, and a female passenger, also 21 years old, were both critically injured. The crash victims were extracted from the vehicle by the Copper Harbor Volunteer Fire Department. And transferred to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital. Where they were later airlifted to UPHS–Marquette. The Keweenaw County Sheriff reports that alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing. Keweenaw county was assisted by MSP troopers, the Houghton county sheriff, Copper Harbor Volunteer Eagle Harbor Volunteer Fire, and Eagle Harbor First responders.

EDIT:
This post has been updated to correctly include the Copper Harbor Volunteer Fire Department as on scene and the responding unit who extracted the individuals from the vehicle. A previous post had mistakenly listed the Eagle Harbor Volunteer Department, who were also on scene, as the unit responsible for the extraction.

More Stories

Houghton County Court Affirms Site Plan Approval by Houghton Planning Commission

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia University Sets Up Teach Out Agreements with Five Institutions

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

TRIO Pre-College Programs Will Continue Services for Students, and Search for New Host Institution

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Looking Forward Despite Finlandia University’s Plans to Close

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Chicago Area Visitors Face Drug Charges

3 days ago Ben Talarico

101 Quincy Offers Office Space to Finlandia Faculty

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Houghton County Court Affirms Site Plan Approval by Houghton Planning Commission

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia University Sets Up Teach Out Agreements with Five Institutions

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

TRIO Pre-College Programs Will Continue Services for Students, and Search for New Host Institution

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

A Single-Vehicle Crash in Keweenaw County Sends Two People to UPHS – Marquette by Airlift

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Looking Forward Despite Finlandia University’s Plans to Close

2 days ago Thomas Fournier