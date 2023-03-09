A Single-Vehicle Crash in Keweenaw County Sends Two People to UPHS – Marquette by Airlift

THOMAS FOURNIER, ABC 10 & CW 5 – Two people were airlifted to UPHS–Marquette after a single-car crash required extraction efforts. Last night, Keweenaw County Sheriff Deputies came across a single-vehicle crash on m-26 near Cat Harbor in Eagle Harbor Township. A vehicle driven by 21-year-old Jack Kilpela of Hancock was traveling westbound on M-26 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Both the Driver, Kilpela, and a female passenger, also 21 years old, were both critically injured. The crash victims were extracted from the vehicle by the Copper Harbor Volunteer Fire Department. And transferred to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital. Where they were later airlifted to UPHS–Marquette. The Keweenaw County Sheriff reports that alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing. Keweenaw county was assisted by MSP troopers, the Houghton county sheriff, Copper Harbor Volunteer Eagle Harbor Volunteer Fire, and Eagle Harbor First responders.

EDIT:

This post has been updated to correctly include the Copper Harbor Volunteer Fire Department as on scene and the responding unit who extracted the individuals from the vehicle. A previous post had mistakenly listed the Eagle Harbor Volunteer Department, who were also on scene, as the unit responsible for the extraction.