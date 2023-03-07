One Dead in Osceola Township Fire

One person is dead after a structure fire in Osceola Township. Michigan State Police Calumet troopers responded to a structure fire in Osceola Township at approximately 6:15pm last night. A preliminary investigation led to the discovery of one deceased victim, identified as 60 year old, Glenn Wareham of Hubbell. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation units are looking into the cause of the fire and say the investigation is ongoing. Responding fire departments included the Hubbell Fire Department, Tamarack City Fire, and the Calumet Fire Rapid Intervention Team.

Continue Reading