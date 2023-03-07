One Dead in Osceola Township Fire

10 hours ago Ben Talarico

One person is dead after a structure fire in Osceola Township. Michigan State Police Calumet troopers responded to a structure fire in Osceola Township at approximately 6:15pm last night. A preliminary investigation led to the discovery of one deceased victim, identified as 60 year old, Glenn Wareham of Hubbell. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation units are looking into the cause of the fire and say the investigation is ongoing. Responding fire departments included the Hubbell Fire Department, Tamarack City Fire, and the Calumet Fire Rapid Intervention Team.

More Stories

Chicago Area Visitors Face Drug Charges

9 hours ago Ben Talarico

101 Quincy Offers Office Space to Finlandia Faculty

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Copper Dog 150 Closes Out the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Season with the First Superior Crown Winners

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

City of Hancock, Senator McBroom and Representative Markkanen Saddened by the Loss of Finlandia University

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Anna “Big Annie” Clemenc’s Legacy Continues to Grow

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Two Car Crash on US-2 in Iron County Kills One Person

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Chicago Area Visitors Face Drug Charges

9 hours ago Ben Talarico

101 Quincy Offers Office Space to Finlandia Faculty

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

One Dead in Osceola Township Fire

10 hours ago Ben Talarico

Copper Dog 150 Closes Out the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Season with the First Superior Crown Winners

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

City of Hancock, Senator McBroom and Representative Markkanen Saddened by the Loss of Finlandia University

4 days ago Thomas Fournier