Two Car Crash on US-2 in Iron County Kills One Person

One man died in a two car crash in Iron County yesterday. At about 2:30 pm MSP Iron Mountain Post Troopers were dispatched to US – 2 and Bates-Gaastra Road in Bates Township. Officers determined that a 2019 Chevorlet Equinox, carrying two people from Amasa, was traveling west on US – 2, when they were struck by a 2003 BMW passenger vehicle, carrying an Iron River man and child. The BMW crossed the center line, hitting the equinox head on.

The driver of the BMW, identified at Robert Trotta, 29 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The child in the BMW passenger vehicle was transported to Aspirus Hospital-Iron River, for treatment. And was later released.

The passenger of the Equinox was also transported to Aspirus Hospital, for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Equinox was air lifted to a hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin for further treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. MSP trooper were assisted at the scene by Iron County Sheriff’s Department, Iron River Police Department, Caspian Police Department, Crystal Falls Police Department, Michigan Conservation Officer, Michigan DNR Fire, Aspirus MEDIVAC, West Iron County Fire Department, Iron County Search and Rescue, Iron County Road Commission, and Northland Towing.