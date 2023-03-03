City of Hancock, Senator McBroom and Representative Markkanen Saddened by the Loss of Finlandia University

Leaders from around the Copper Country are showing their condolences for the students and staff of Finlandia University. Yesterday afternoon the university announced they plan to close their doors following the spring semester. The city of Hancock in a statement today, expressed they are working with the university’s administration and board of directors, along with community partners to identify potential options for existing buildings on campus. In a joint statement, Senator Ed McBroom and Representative Greg Markkanen, said they were saddened to hear the school plans to close. Representative Markkanen and his wife, Jane, are both alumni of the university, and were deeply shook by the news. But both legislators are happy to see the amount of support from other institutions, seeking to help Finlandia’s students find new homes. The campus will resume the spring semester when students return from spring break next week. The university is working with partnered schools to establish teach out agreements. You can find more information about Finlandia University’s closing here.

