Anna “Big Annie” Clemenc’s Legacy Continues to Grow

Big Annie Clemenc’s legacy was lost for many years, but never forgotten. Anna Kloubacher Clemenc, more often known as Big Annie, was a larger than life personality, who was an early leader in the country’s labor movement. Clemenc is probably best known for her activism during the Copper Country Strike of 1913-14, and her actions following the Italian Hall Disaster.

“…and kind of rallying the troops. She had been involved in leftist political organizations from an early age. By the time the strike came around, she was only about 25 years old. She was very passionate about her identity as a Slovenian woman. She was very passionate about her connection with the mining companies’ employees, and as a member of the working class. Born in Calumet, raised partially in Slovenia, and very aware of her immigrant roots.” – Emily Schwiebert, Archivist, Michigan Tech University Archives



Following the end of the strike in the Keweenaw Peninsula, Clemenc traveled around the Midwest, calling on miners to unionize. She later settled and remarried in Chicago, Illinois. She passed away from cancer at the age of 68, in 1956.

“So, you hear, back in the day people would call her things like the Joan of Arc of Calumet. She’s this underdog, leading this valiant fight, for a righteous cause. Larger than life, stronger than the foes who were against her. And facing down some pretty brutal opposition. At various times she was attacked, she served time in jail for her cause. And as we’re looking back, at this understanding of her now, some of that comes into play, and people still see her as this larger than life figure. And fictional depictions of her have certainly contributed to that.” – Emily Schwiebert, Archivist, Michigan Tech University Archives



Until the 1970’s Clemenc’s legacy was largely forgotten. When her story was retold, Clemenc was described as one of Michigan’s most valiant, yet forgotten women. She was later the first inductee to the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 1980.

“At one time, not at the time of the strike, but at one time, this was the largest most productive mining area in the country. And certainly is one of the most profitable, period, in our nation’s history. If we loose sense of the grievances that existed during that time. The experiences of the strikers, and the importance of the area to the nation. We’re definitely failing to recognize our own importance in America’s story. And the history of the people who lived in our houses, walked our streets, contributed to who we are.” – Emily Schwiebert, Archivist, Michigan Tech University Archives

Recently Calumet supported a resolution for erecting a statue of Big Annie within the village. Funds for the statue are being raised through the Keweenaw Area Community Foundation. You can find more information about Big Annie and the statue fund on there website.