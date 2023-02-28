Fatal Chassell Crash Suspect’s Trial Date Scheduled for July

A trial date has been set for a Covington man charged with drunk driving resulting in the death of two people. Ryan Orzechowicz, of Covington, is scheduled for a jury trial on July 10th, after waiving his rights to his circuit court arraignment on February 15th.

On November 4th, Orzechowicz was traveling westbound on Chassell-Painesdale Road, and was unable to stop at the US-41 intersection. Crashing in a wooded area, just before the vehicle caught fire. The Passengers, Jennifer Rajala and Lacey Rajala of Chassell, both died in the crash. Orzechowicz was also injured in the accident.

He is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death. Each count holds a maximum punishment of 15 years in jail.