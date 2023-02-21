Copper Dog Volunteers Train with a Real Dog Sled Team on Friday

Just in time for Copper Dog next week, the Copper Country has been blanketed by some snow. And just in time for volunteer training this weekend. Race organizers encourage all volunteers attend training especially first timers. Volunteers play a key role to the function of the Copper Dog races, and there are plenty of different opportunities to get up and close with the dog teams. On Friday evening, volunteer trainers will run attendees through a brief presentation to go over some of the safety concerns for volunteer and dog team interactions, best practices for road crossings, and how to guide teams to a stop.

“Just the basics, like how to get teams across the roads safely. Even if you have attended before, it’s good to get that refresher. But especially if you haven’t attended before, just to learn little tips and tricks. And especially if you’re dog handling. If you’ve never dog handled before, you think those dogs might be small and not so strong. But once you come out and actually dog handle with them. You’ll be glad that you had training beforehand. Because they are powerful, and they want to go.” Krissy Tepsa, Volunteer Coordinator, CopperDog 150

After the presentation volunteers and trainers will take the classroom outdoors and practice moving teams sort of like during the start and end of each race day. Otter River Sled Dog Training Center’s Tom Bauer will bring his kennel of dogs to help volunteers get ready for next weekend. Road crossing coordinators can also pick up crossing gear at the volunteer training. If you cannot make it to training on Friday please contact Volunteer Coordinator Krissy Tepsa to make other arrangements. Copper Dog volunteer training will be on Friday at Calumet High School starting at 5:30 pm. Meet in the Calumet multipurpose room, to the left of the gym entrance.

Copper Dog Volunteer page