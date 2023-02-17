The Jibba Jabba Freestyle Snowboard Competition Set to Return to Downtown Houghton
Jibba Jabba makes their long awaited return to Downtown Houghton. Ten years ago was the last time the event was held on Huron street, inviting snowboarders and skiers to try out their best tricks on various rail section and transition boxes. The freestyle snowboard competition is a favorite among many snowboarders, as they can get as creative as possible. “Yeah, we’re really excited to bring the event back. Because 12 years ago, it was insane what Joe Schwank and all the other Rhythm guys were doing back then. And building the foundation for an event to be possible now. It’s going to be a little bit different moving forward. We have invited riders for the main event. We have about 35 people coming, male and female. And they’re going to be riding to win best overall male and best overall female, for a thousand dollars cash purse. We also have Northern Specialty Health who sponsored our 500 dollar, best trick. Which could be on any feature we build here.” – Jenn Reed, Jibba Jabba Organizer Crews began construction of the freestyle course yesterday, and stretches from Sheldon Avenue to in front of the Portage Lake District Library. This year Jibba Jabba will invite 35 of the Midwest and Upper Peninsula’s best snowboarders to compete on Saturday for a 1,000 dollar cash prize. And even a 500 dollar prize for the best trick of the day. “It’s not really a straight forward event. It’s more what we’d call, like a jam session. Where the course is your canvas. So that rider gets to be as creative as they like. And yeah, just kid of go all out, and do whatever they feel fits that run. The riders are also going to be judging themselves. So at the end of the event they’ll be joining together, and vote for who they feel is the top male, top female. So we’re really looking forward to it. We’re going to have live music, we’re going to have food trucks. It’s going to be an awesome event. And spectating is free!” – Jenn Reed, Jibba Jabba Organizer On Sunday the slope will be open to locals who want to try out snowboarding on the course. Spectating for the event is free and there will be a few food vendors in the area, along with music. Rhythm Bike and Board Co. has even offered those feeling a little chilled a place to warm up. The Jibba Jabba Pro/Am Competition will begin at 6 pm tomorrow evening. Visit Keweenaw Jibba Jabba Webpage