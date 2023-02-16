Police and Firefighters Lace Up Their Skates for a Great Cause in Houghton

Pigs-n-Heat returns tomorrow night, to pit the police departments and firefighters against each other, all for a good cause. The Pigs-n-Heat fund helps residents in Houghton and Keweenaw counties who are victims of fires or serious accidents, by providing some money toward basic necessities or travel expenses. The Pigs N Heat fund is run by a board of directors, who are always willing to help.

“Like I was saying, it’s nice to be able to give people this money immediately. Again we try to give them the money either that same day, or the very next day. And community members if they do hear of someone who needs assistance, something that maybe we didn’t hear about, we always ask that people reach out to a board member. So that we can help as many people as possible when they are in need. But it’s nice, because they get the instant gratification, get their money, and buy things they need right away. Whether that be a tank of gas, their next meal, some toiletries to get them by. Especially in the case of a fire.” – Jamie Therrian, Pigs-N-Heat Board Member

The first period will see the less athletically gifted officers and fire fighter on the ice, with the second and third periods being played by the true hockey players of the departments. Pigs-n-Heat board member Jamie Therrian says that doors for the game will open at 5 pm, and attendees will see a mini might game ahead of the departments lacing up their skates.

“We are changing it up a little bit this year. The game will be on Friday at 6 o’clock. The SDC and Michigan Tech do a great job, helping us host this event. I think a lot of people come out to watch their favorite players. They’re community members of course, so they’re always out in the community helping others. But they like to come out and watch their friends or family play, the skaters that even great at skating,or just not very good hockey players. And they always play the first period. And then we have A -teams come out for the second and third periods. And those are definitely the hockey players of the departments.” – Jamie Therrian, Pigs-N-Heat Board Member

Tomorrow night’s game between the police and fire departments of the Keweenaw Peninsula will be at the Student Development Complex on Michigan Tech’s campus. Doors open at 5 pm, and the puck drops at 6 pm. Tickets are five dollars at the door for adults or one dollar for kids. You can also get into the game by purchasing a raffle ticket ahead of time. Find more information and event details on facebook here.