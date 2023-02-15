Eagle Harbor Preparing for the CopperDog in Just a Couple of Weeks

Three Copper Country towns, 150 miles and hundreds of dogs are ready to get started. Every year copper dog returns to Calumet for the traditional Friday start. Copper Harbor will often see many visitors on Saturday for the CopperDog’s short races. While Eagle Harbor quietly keeps the race together with an over night stay for teams leaving calumet Friday and the winners circle on Sunday.

“So depending on the race course, their conditions, the dogs, training, all of those things. And when they come into Eagle Harbor they’ll come in after 11 o’clock. So it’s kind of a slower paced finish to the night. Its still fun to watch the dogs come in. Cause they still have so much energy and action. Even when they get to the finish line, they’ll stop, have the handlers take them to the rigs. Which could be parked just a couple of blocks away. And those dogs still want to pull, they’re just excited.” – Rich Probst, Eagle Harbor Township Supervisor

Throughout the winter tourism slows down, and CopperDog’s organizers are happy to help small businesses, towns and residents get through this time of the year. CopperDog and their races bring in visitors from all over the mid west to visit the copper country. Volunteers and dog teams both.

“CopperDog does so much for all of these communities; Eagle Harbor, Calumet, Copper Harbor. It brings in a lot of revenue. A lot of volunteers that come in from, all over the country really. I’ve even met some people from Arizona.” -Krissy Tepsa, Volunteer Coordinator, CopperDog 150

Eagle Harbor is home to a very small year round population, many of whom volunteer with the race. Some may even say you haven’t experienced all of CopperDog, until you’ve see teams coming into Eagle Harbor Friday night.

“The fun events during the race, is the bonfire, while we’re waiting for the teams to come in on Friday. Hang around the village hall here, or the township office and meet some of the handlers and their teams. The people, you know, that are here in town, they’re all here because we love to be here. And we love to share the places we love with other people. So it’s a lot of fun seeing all these people come into town and see this dog sled race happen.” – Rich Probst, Eagle Harbor Township Supervisor

Eagle Harbor’s residents and business are ready for another fun filled weekend with the CopperDog 150 March 3rd to the 5th. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering with the CopperDog sled dog race, check out what volunteer positions are still available online.

CopperDog 150’s facebook post highlighting the residents and volunteers from Eagle Harbor.