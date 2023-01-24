Sparkplug Award Nominations Open For Another Week

Over the past year there have been so many great volunteers and individuals making strides within the Copper Country. And each year the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce does their best to recognize those innovators, leaders and volunteers in the community. Coming up soon is the Chamber’s annual Sparkplug awards, that highlight communities, businesses and individuals for their efforts in building a stronger Keweenaw community.

“Everyone in the community is encouraged to submit a nomination for business, organization, individuals, or projects that have made significant strides in the community throughout 2022. There are eight categories you can submit a nomination for; Customer Service, Innovation and Transformation. That is a company pursuing newer products or services that hold great promise for economic growth. Young Professional of the Year, Keweenaw Contributor of the Year, First Responder of the Year. We know there are many first responders in the community that have gone above and beyond in the community that deserve that recognition. And then we have Youth Contributor of the Year and more.” – Katie Schlief, Chamber manager, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

Nominations for the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce are due no later than next Thursday. Individuals nominated for a sparkplug awards will be chosen by a committee made up of leaders with the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, Keweenaw Young Professionals, the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance and the Portage Health Foundation. The Spark plug awards will then be announced in March.

Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce Sparkplug Awards Details

Nomination page for the Sparkplug Awards