Holiday Hoopla Returns to Support PHF-KEDA CTE Scholarship Program

Get ready for some fun and holiday hoopla. Next Thursday Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance, the Portage Health Foundation, the Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce plan to meet up at the Bonfire in Houghton, for live music, and a silent auction. The event will benefit the Portage Health Foundation – Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance’s CTE Scholarship program.

“The bidding is going to open on December 2nd, at noon. So there will be an online platform. And then we are going to carry that through to the in-person event on Thursday, December 8th.” – Katie Schlief, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

The Holiday Hoopla has not been held in two years due to the pandemic. And the organizers are very excited to bring the festive time back to the community.

“[This is] actually our eighth annual collaborative holiday celebration. We had a void for two years due to covid. But we’re excited to bring this event back and have it in person. And there” be a lot of fun stuff happening.” – Katie Schlief, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce

Tickets for the Holiday hoopla on December 8th are 30 dollars. The online silent auction has begun. Attendees can register online, on the Chamber of Commerce’s website, Keweenaw.org. Doors at the Bonfire, at 408 E Montezuma Avenue, will open at 6 pm.