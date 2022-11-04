Proposal 3: Right to Reproductive Freedom

MICHIGAN – Proposal Three on Michigan’s 2022 Midterm ballot would amend the state constitution to provide every individual the right to reproductive freedom,

The official ballot language says the new amendment would establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility.

It would allow the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit it if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health. It would forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit the prosecution of an individual, or person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising the rights established by the amendment.

The proposal would also invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment, including the 1931 total ban and criminalization of abortion.

Supporters of the amendment say that the proposal would restore rights lost when roe v wade was struck down. It would ensure the state’s 1931 abortion ban couldn’t take effect.

Opponents say that the proposal would invalidate other existing abortion regulations including a 1991 law that requires minors to have parental permission to receive an abortion.

If voted in Proposal two would enshrine reproductive freedom as a fundamental right in the State constitution. It would allow individuals to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health.

The state would not be able to restrict said rights or penalize individuals exercising their rights. The state would be able to make restrictions regarding the abortion of viable fetuses, but not deny the abortion of a viable fetus if it were medically necessary.

And State laws that conflict with the amendment would be invalidated, or brought to court to determine their future in Michigan law.

If proposal three is not voted in, abortion access and other reproductive issues would be left up to Michigan lawmakers, and judges.

And make sure you get out and vote on November 8th!

