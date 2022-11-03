Lambda Chi Alpha and Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly Preparing for the Annual Food Drive

This Saturday Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity brothers will travel around the local area and pick up food drive donations for Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly. The food drive is the largest collection event for the Hancock non-profit each year, and they hope to collect between seven and nine thousand pounds of non perishable items. On average each year Little Brothers distributes about 18,000 pounds of curated groceries from their pantry to seniors in the copper country.

“It’s very fulfilling. We want to reciprocate the support for the community that has been shown to us in the past. And it is really awesome to see seven to nine thousand pounds of food be brought in. It has been very rewarding.” – Isaac Cooper, Lambda Chi Philanthropy Chairman

For many years the fraternity has partnered with Little Brothers for philanthropic events. Even help to chop wood for heating seniors homes in the winter. Lambda Chi Alpha’s Philanthropy Chairman, Isaac Cooper, says that the group is always looking for ways to get involved.

“It has always been very positive. We try to make community service a priority. This is something that our whole brotherhood participates in. And we all really look forward to it. And I’ve been very thankful to help facilitate this with Little Brothers.” – Isaac Cooper, Lambda Chi Alpha Philanthropy

Residents in Hancock, Houghton, Atlantic Mine, South Range, Dodgeville, Hurontown, Ripley, Chassell, Calumet, Laurium, Dollar Bay, Hubbell, and Lake Linden can leave donations on their front porch or by the mail box for pick up beginning at 8 am. Food drive pick ups will end by 3 pm. Call the Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly Hancock office if your donation does not get picked up. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly is seeking non perishable foods such as canned vegetables, soups, beans, dry goods like rice and grains. As well as items that are low or without salt, ensure nutritional shakes or calorie supplement powders, and cranberry juice. Find a more complete list of items below.