Hunting Webinar

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the final in a series of educational hunting webinars tonight, Nov. 2, for members of the public new to hunting or curious about hunting.

The webinar series is in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever and Becoming an Outdoorswoman. The series is designed for those interested in hunting, fishing and trapping.

Each episode features guest speakers sharing their experiences getting started with hunting and includes discussions addressing common challenges faced by those new to hunting, fishing or trapping.

November’s webinar is titled – Wanna Go Hunting: Who Can We Learn From? – and will share information about opportunities for new hunters to find hunting partners and mentors.

“One of the great things about hunting is sharing the total experience with others,” said Bob Nack, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Team Supervisor. “In this webinar, we will hear from hunters about their experience with finding a trusted source of information and direction from someone that took them hunting for the first time.”

Following a brief presentation and panel discussion, the audience will have opportunities to ask questions that panelists will answer at the end of the program. Each webinar is recorded and available online.

Wisconsin has a strong hunting heritage and many volunteers willing to provide their time to teach someone new to hunting. The time spent hunting stemming from these social connections will generate memories for years.

Learn more about various hunting season dates, rules and regulations, harvest quotas and more on the DNR website.