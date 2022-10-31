Michigan’s 2022 Ballot Proposals: Proposal One, Term Limits for State Legislators and Financial Disclosure Reports of State Elected Officials.

ABC 10 NEWS – Michigan’s proposal one would amend the state constitution by changing state legislator’s term limits and requiring certain state officials to file annual financial disclosure reports.

But what does that mean? And how does it affect Michigan residents?

When it comes to the financial disclosure reports the official language states that members of the legislature, the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general would be required to file financial disclosure reports starting in 2023.

They would be required to disclose their assets, liabilities, income sources, future employment agreements, gifts, and travel reimbursements. They would also have to disclose any positions they hold in organizations except in religious, social, and political organizations.

Regarding the change in term limits the official ballot language states that current term limits for state representatives and senators would be replaced by a 12-year total limit. This means that legislators cannot be elected for terms or partial terms that add up to more than 12 years total.

Currently a term in the House of Representatives is two years and representatives are limited to 3 terms. A term in the senate is four years and is limited to two terms, so the most someone can serve a total of 14 years, 6 in the house and 8 in the senate.

So what does all of this mean for Michigan?

Supporters of proposal 1 say that having legislators in office longer may lead to more accountability, and the financial disclosure requirements will ensure transparency in state politics.

Opponents say the measure would lead to more career politicians and would not allow for enough legislative turnover.

It would allow for more than 300 current and former lawmakers who were otherwise unable to run again to campaign in elections after 2023, including the 109th district’s representative Sara Cambensy who is currently serving her third term.

