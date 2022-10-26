Superior Health Foundation hosts 2022 Fall Grants Celebration

MARQUETTE — The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) in Marquette awarded more than $739,000 in health-centered grant funding at its Fall Grants Celebration on Wednesday evening at the Holiday Inn in Marquette. The event was proudly presented by 44 North.

The Superior Health Foundation awarded $531,563.80 in proactive Year 2 grants to address food insecurities in the Upper Peninsula, $195,688.44 in fall grants and $11,823.06 in pilot-project and equipment grants.

In its 10-year history, the U.P wide, health-centered non-profit has awarded more than $5.2 million in grant dollars to non-profits in the U.P.

The SHF is in year-two of awarding funding to address food insecurity issues. This initiative is striving to address access, distribution and delivery of healthy food across the Upper Peninsula.

In 2021 and 2022, SHF has awarded more than $1 million in funding to address food insecurities. SHF has actively engaged and collaborated with Upper Peninsula and statewide funding partners to leverage the foundation’s funding to make substantial progress in addressing food access and education, with an emphasis on local growth and production. The West End Health Foundation and Community Foundation of Marquette County provided matching funding. In addition, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation also provided invaluable funding for this project.

“Food insecurity is a real issue for residents in the Upper Peninsula,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “The pandemic has added to the dilemma many are facing. Thus, we are incredibly proud to be in position to award well-deserved grant dollars to highly engaged organizations whose mission is to provide healthy and affordable food choices. We’re proud to award second-year funding to several organizations that delivered on its grant in Year 1.

“We’re particularly thankful for the many funding partners that have supported this initiative. It’s incredible what can happen when funding organizations work together to arrive at solutions.”

At the event, the SHF awarded $195,688.44 in fall grants to 14, non-profit organizations in the U.P.:

Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc. ($58,405): Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is expanding access to behavioral and mental health services for children and teens throughout the U.P. To accomplish this objective, GLRC will blend current adolescent behavioral health services with pre-existing healthcare delivery models in the U.P. In addition to broadening the service capacity of its Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Specialty Clinic, GLRC will facilitate trauma-based community education classes in Gogebic, Dickinson and Houghton County.

At the celebration, SHF announced the eight award recipients for year-two of its proactive grant giving addressing food insecurities:

UPCAP ($322,388.36): UPCAP provides the development, coordination, and provision of human services in all 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula. Its Food As Medicine (FAM) program’s primary goal is to address and improve food security for low-income residents who have or are at risk of developing chronic health conditions. FAM will impact residents with increased access to locally grown fresh produce and knowledge/skill enhancement through nutrition education.

The Superior Health Foundation also awarded pilot project and equipment grants to the following organizations:

Camp UPeninsulin, Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, North Dickinson Community Improvement Project, Youth Mental Health Project and Zion and Salem Lutheran Church.

The Superior Health Foundation’s mission is to “assist with unmet healthcare needs, with health education, and with programs and research on preventing illness and promoting health in the Upper Peninsula.”

SHF accepts grant proposals monthly for pilot project and equipment grants.

Applications for the spring grants cycle will be accepted from Dec. 15 through January 16, 2023. To learn more and apply for funding, visit www.superiorhealthfoundation.org.