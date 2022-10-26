MARESA To Hold Guiding Good Choices Workshop

MARQUETTE, MI – The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency is partnering with the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum and the Marquette County Cares Coalition to bring a free workshop to U.P. Families. The workshop is aimed at empowering parents and caregivers by giving them information to help kids with the challenges they face.

The workshop is comprised of five two hour long sessions spread across five weeks. Starting on Monday, November 7th, parents and caregivers will meet at the U.P. Children’s Museum from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Childcare will be provided for families with small children.

to register Click Here

For more information contact Kelly Sager at ksager@maresa.org or Michelle Granger at mgranger@maresa.org or call (906) 226-5177