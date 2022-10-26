MARESA To Hold Guiding Good Choices Workshop

8 hours ago Joni Anderson

MARQUETTE, MI – The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency is partnering with the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum and the Marquette County Cares Coalition to bring a free workshop to U.P. Families. The workshop is aimed at empowering parents and caregivers by giving them information to help kids with the challenges they face.

The workshop is comprised of five two hour long sessions spread across five weeks. Starting on Monday, November 7th, parents and caregivers will meet at the U.P. Children’s Museum from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Childcare will be provided for families with small children.

to register Click Here

For more information contact Kelly Sager at ksager@maresa.org or Michelle Granger at mgranger@maresa.org or call (906) 226-5177

More Stories

Superior Health Foundation hosts 2022 Fall Grants Celebration

6 hours ago Max Labeaud

Join the Cryptid Menagerie in the Quincy Mine for a Haunted Tour

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Planning Commission Enthusiastically Moves the Keweenaw Co-Op’s Zoning Permit Forward

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Isle Royale Ranger III Ticket Prices Could Rise Next Year

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Hancock Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Ontonagon County Sheriff Responds to a Single Vehicle – Deer Traffic Accident on Firesteel Road

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Superior Health Foundation hosts 2022 Fall Grants Celebration

6 hours ago Max Labeaud

Join the Cryptid Menagerie in the Quincy Mine for a Haunted Tour

8 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MARESA To Hold Guiding Good Choices Workshop

8 hours ago Joni Anderson

Hancock Planning Commission Enthusiastically Moves the Keweenaw Co-Op’s Zoning Permit Forward

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Isle Royale Ranger III Ticket Prices Could Rise Next Year

1 day ago Thomas Fournier