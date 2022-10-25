Isle Royale Ranger III Ticket Prices Could Rise Next Year

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

The cost to visit Isle Royale via the Ranger III could go up next year. Isle Royale National Park is proposing an increase in passenger and freight rates. It would be the first price hike since 2018. If approved, one-way tickets for adults would increase from $70 to $80. One-way tickets for children would rise from $35 to $40. The cost of transporting kayaks, canoes and boats would also go up, as would tickets for the Ranger III’s popular Keweenaw Waterway Cruises. A public comment period on the proposed increases is open until November 25. Submit your comments here. For the full Ranger III passenger and freight proposed fare structure, click here. The Ranger III is owned by the National Park Service. All fares stay within the park, to help maintain the vessel, pay staffing costs, and provide services for the public.

