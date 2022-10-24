Surplus Outlet of Houghton Celebrates 60 Years in the Copper Country

60 years in business is a great reason for celebration. Since 1962 Surplus Outlet in Houghton has served the copper country’s outdoor enthusiast. The small family business started with military surplus items, then began helping customers find the right outdoor and work wear gear in later years. Current owner John McRae still stocks shelves, but now with the help of his daughters. Connie and Tina run day to day operations on the sales floor, and both agree hearing stories of long lasting gear from customers make each day better than the last.

“I’ve been here since my parents bought half the stroe in 1983. So, I was a young child, and started working in the summers. And I’ve been working full time since 1993. I’ve seen a lot of changes, we’ve tripled the size of the store in the last 20 years. Sorry, 30 years. And all the expanded lines, and stuff like that it’s been a lot of fun.” – Tina Jurkanis, Part-Owner, Surplus Outlet

“Yeah, and it’s always something different. Every year, there’s something new and as times change it’s fun to watch.” – Connie Gaff, Part-Owner, Surplus Outlet

McRae and his wife, Barb, took over full ownership in 1998, and their entire family has worked at the storefront in some role since then. Surplus Outlet looks forward to another 60 years in the Keweenaw, serving the region’s next generation of outdoor adventurers. Celebrate the anniversary with Surplus Outlet this week, with daily in store specials, and register for a 500 dollar shopping spree.