Ontonagon County Sheriff Responds to a Single Vehicle – Deer Traffic Accident on Firesteel Road

Ontonagon County Sheriff responded Saturday to a car crash involving a deer. The sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene at 7:30 pm Saturday night, for a single vehicle crash. The driver of the vehicle was traveling west on Firesteel Road, about a mile east of Tikka Road, when he struck a deer crossing the road. The driver did not suffer any injuries, though his vehicle did sustain minor damage. Deputies determined that speed was a factor, as the driver did not have time to avoid the deer. The Ontonagon County Sheriff would like to remind drivers to slow down and watch for deer and other animals crossing the road. The greatest number of accidents involving deer occurs during both dawn and dusk.

