Keweenaw County Investigating Structure Fire in Central

Keweenaw County Sheriff is investigating the cause of a structure fire in the old ghost town of Central. At approximately 9:00 PM yesterday a deputy with the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department with a structure fire in Central Location. An old house, owned by the Keweenaw County Historical Society, and leased by a private party was completely engulfed upon arrival of responders. There were no occupants at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The fire had also spread to a number of spots down wind from the structure. Allouez Township Fire was assisted by Eagle Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department as well as Calumet Township Volunteer Fire Department. The incident remains under investigation. Call 906 337 5128, if you have any information that may help investigators.

