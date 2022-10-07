Fire on US-41 Destroys One Building at Carla’s Restaurant and Inn, Damages Another

Michigan State Police Fire Marshals have begun an investigation into the cause of an early morning fire that destroyed a popular Baraga County restaurant.

Trooper from the Calumet Post report the first call about the fire at Carla’s Restaurant and Inn came in around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters from nine local departments were called out to battle the blaze on US-41 north of Baraga.

US-41 was shut down for an extended time. It was reopened to limited traffic around 5:20 a.m.

No official report about potential injuries has been released.

Firefighters were able to save most of the attached motel wing to the south of the restaurant, and an adjacent building to the north.

Troopers were assisted by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police, the Baraga Police Department, and Bay Ambulance. Fire departments that responded included Keweenaw Bay, Baraga, L’Anse, Aura, Arvon Township, Chassell, Pelkie, Otter Lake and Laird Township.