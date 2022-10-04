Indigenous Peoples’ Day at NMU Oct. 10

Northern Michigan University – To honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Northern Michigan University’s Center for Native American Studies (CNAS) and the Native American Student Association (NASA) are planning an event that begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Land Acknowledgment Sign on the academic mall. The public is invited to attend.

Morning Thunder, Marquette’s drumming group, will perform. The musical performance will be followed by comments from NMU President Kerri Schuiling, CNAS Professor April Lindala and Damon Panek. The event will conclude with a march from the Land Acknowledgement Sign to NMU’s Fire Site in the Whitman Woods.