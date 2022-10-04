Indigenous Peoples’ Day at NMU Oct. 10

2 days ago Max Labeaud

Northern Michigan University – To honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Northern Michigan University’s Center for Native American Studies (CNAS) and the Native American Student Association (NASA) are planning an event that begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Land Acknowledgment Sign on the academic mall. The public is invited to attend.

Morning Thunder, Marquette’s drumming group, will perform. The musical performance will be followed by comments from NMU President Kerri Schuiling, CNAS Professor April Lindala and Damon Panek. The event will conclude with a march from the Land Acknowledgement Sign to NMU’s Fire Site in the Whitman Woods.

More Stories

Orbion Space Technology Opens New Plasma Propulsion Testing Facility in Houghton

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton Breaks In the City’s New Pier with a Fall Festival

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

DNR Seeking Public Comment For Environmental Review Of Village Of Bruce Safe Drinking Water Loan Program Project

2 days ago Max Labeaud

Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum for our Second Thursday Creativity Series

2 days ago Max Labeaud

Marquette nationally recognized for justice system innovation

2 days ago Max Labeaud

A Hancock Nursing Facility Reported to Have Numerous Issues Putting Residents Health at Risk

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Orbion Space Technology Opens New Plasma Propulsion Testing Facility in Houghton

7 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton Breaks In the City’s New Pier with a Fall Festival

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

DNR Seeking Public Comment For Environmental Review Of Village Of Bruce Safe Drinking Water Loan Program Project

2 days ago Max Labeaud

Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum for our Second Thursday Creativity Series

2 days ago Max Labeaud

Indigenous Peoples’ Day at NMU Oct. 10

2 days ago Max Labeaud