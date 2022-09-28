NMU Event Explores Sleep and Mental Disorders

Marquette – Dr. Archie DeFillo, the chief medical officer for Medibio LTD, will present “Sleep and Mental Disorders: a Bidirectional Relationship” on Friday, Sept. 30, at Northern Michigan University. His talk begins at 3 p.m. in room 2906 of The Science Building (formerly West Science). the presentation is also available via Zoom.

Medibio is a mental health technology company pioneering the use of objective measures to aid in the early detection and screening of mental health conditions. Its focus is based on benchmark research linking sleep features, nocturnal heart rate and heart rate variability to mental health.

DeFillo will provide a brief overview of the relationship between sleep and psychiatric disorders. He will define sleep and describe sleep architecture; explain the impact of sleep disturbances on the course of psychiatric conditions; relay the importance of sleep assessment in psychiatric settings; present guidelines for sleep intervention; and present the potential implications of sleep disturbances in psychotherapy treatment.

This event is part of the NMU Psychological Science colloquium series. More information and a Zoom link to the presentation can be viewed at nmu.edu/psychology/colloquia-psychology.