More Stories

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the city of Abbotsford is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of a watermain along Cedar Street in the city of Abbotsford.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Oct. 7, 2022 to:

Department of Natural Resources

C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St.

P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238