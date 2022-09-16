Four Recipients Awarded TruNorth Community Grant

MARQUETTE- TruNorth Federal Credit Union has chosen four recipients for the 2022 TruNorth Community Grant. This year’s recipients include the Women’s Center, Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum, YMCA of Marquette County, and U.P. Hospice Foundation. The Board of Directors awarded the recipients in amounts of $2,500 or more. The funds will go to local non-profit organizations working to better our local communities by developing new mental health programs, purchase materials for sexual assault and domestic violence programs, and much more. A $4,000 award was awarded to the Women’s Center. “ The Women’s Center opened an office at the Gossard Building in Ishpeming in the fall of 2020 and in the KI Sawyer Heritage Air Museum, in 2019, to give bring us closer to where victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and their families are located in hopes of easier access for them to our services. We have found we need awareness materials to draw them in. The purpose of this project is to purchase awareness materials for our sexual assault and domestic violence support programs,” said Andrea Numikoski, Development Director. U.P. Hospice Foundation was awarded $2,500. The funds will go towards helping families with the expenses that Medicare doesn’t cover such as equipment, grief support, and bereavement. Executive Director, David Aro said of the award: “ The funds provided by TruNorth will be used to fill patient requests like making sure they have the proper equipment or supplies that are not covered under the hospice insurance benefit to stay safe and comfortable in their home. Also, the ‘Make a Memory’ program that has provided things for patients like a birthday meal with the family, bringing in a patient’s family from outside the area so they could be together as the patient passes, using technology to allow a patient to participate in her granddaughter’s wedding in California and so much more.” Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum was awarded $3,000 to convert thirty-six fluorescent bulbs to LED to reduce electrical costs. Last, a $3,500 award went to YMCA of Marquette County to develop a new mental health program for area youth. “Our Board of Directors initiated this program in 2017. With this program, we want to continue to enhance the lives of our membership and build strong communities for long-term success,” said Steve Smith, TruNorth President/CEO. The Community Grant Program committee accepts applications from community non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for local residents within TruNorth Federal Credit Union’s field of membership. TruNorth Federal Credit Union is cooperatively owned by over 16,000 local residents and was organized in 1949 to provide low cost financial services to all owner/members. Credit union membership is open to anyone living, working, worshiping, or attending school in Marquette, Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, and Iron Counties. To learn more about TruNorth, visit their website at trunorthcu.org. Deposits are federally insured by the NCUA.