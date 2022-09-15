New season of Live at The Fold at Hiawatha Music Co-op

MARQUETTE – Hiawatha Music Co-op is excited to announce a new season of Live at The Fold, with an all-new listening-room experience that includes a social time and Bring Your Own Basket meal/snack to enjoy over the course of the evening. The Fold is located at the Village Shopping Center at 1015 N. Third Street in Marquette, in the space closest to Fourth Street. The space is handicapped-accessible, and there is plenty of free parking. Doors will open at 6:15 pm, and the lights go down for music at 7:00 pm. After a one-hour performance, there is an after- concert social opportunity to meet the performers and peruse their merchandise. Live at The Fold occurs from October through May on the second Thursday, with the exception of November, when we host our Annual Meeting. All this for the suggested donation of $5 per person (more than $5 is always welcome at our little non-profit). The BYO Basket feature of Live at The Fold allows you to pack a picnic basket with the food or snacks of your choice. Enjoy your spread at one of our tablecloth-covered, candle-lit dining tables. We envision Drink Sponsors selling beverages to accompany your feast. Tiny white lights criss-cross the ceiling at The Fold, making a cozy boho-elegant space for listening. When the music starts, the lights go down and room goes quiet for a true live music listening room experience unavailable anywhere else in the Marquette area. The kick-off event will occur on Thursday, October 13, and will feature Beechgrove & Blacksmith. They are a wife/husband multi-instrumentalist duo with a trad-infused set list that dips into American and Scandinavian fiddle tunes, blues, Country, and folk genres. Terri Bocklund, the “Beechgrove” of the pair, is an award winning songwriter who was an Artist in Residence at Isle Royale National Park as a songwriter and composer. They’ll share music from the suite of music she composed called “Of Lake and Isle,” as well as other songs she’s penned that have become fan favorites. She is also the new Executive Director at Hiawatha, and we are excited to showcase her artistry at this year’s launch of Live at The Fold. The Hiawatha Music Co-op is organized exclusively to provide and promote traditional American music, educate and inform society on traditional American music, and encourage the