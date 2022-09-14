The POW/MIA 5K Helps the Hubbell VFW Post Restore the Town’s Veteran Honor Roll

This year’s Prisoner of War/ Missing in Action 5K run, organized by Michigan Tech Air Force ROTC, is just a couple of weeks away. Each year the students group has set up a race in the fall, to honor veterans of war who have not returned home, and raise money for the Hubbell VFW Post. For many years the two groups have worked side by side on renovations at the VFW hall, last year helping the veterans replace old windows on the building. But this year’s funds will help replace Hubbell veterans roll.

“We’ve done a lot of modifications to the hall, nothing had been done to it in years. And we replaced all the windows last year. Presently they’re working on, there used to be a World War II memorial across the street. And they’re working on restoring that, and actually adding more names to that, from all the conflicts, to bring it up to date. The money goes to good use, and I’d really like to see this thing blow up. I would really like to see a lot of people out for the run.” – Frank Ozanich, Hubbell VFW Post Commander

Registration for the POW/MIA 5k is available on the Air Force ROTC’s facebook page, through scanning a QR code. The same QR code can be found on posters throughout campus and in nearby towns. Registration for the 5K race costs 20 dollars. Find a link to the MTU Air Force ROTC facebook page.