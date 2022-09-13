MARJI GESICK 50 MILE RACE

MARQUETTE – On Saturday September 17, 2021 the Marji Gesick 50 mile mountain bike race will be starting on Lakeshore Boulevard between Washington Street and Spring Street. Riders will head south to the Carp River bridge by means of Lakeshore Boulevard, the City multi-use path and Lake Street. Riders will continue under the bridge to Cliffs Power Road, Mount Marquette Road, and onto NTN trails. Between 6:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Lakeshore Boulevard will be closed between Spring Street and Washington Street, and closed to through traffic between Washington Street and Ridge Street. Traffic will be detoured via Spring Street, Front Street and Ridge Street. Police officers will be directing traffic on Lakeshore Boulevard; however, Lake Street, Cliffs Power Road and Mount Marquette Road will remain open to traffic. Motorists are advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for police officers directing traffic and detour signage.

